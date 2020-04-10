Carrying the Cross of COVID-19 this Good Friday

Francis arranged a very unique Urbi et Orbi (“City and World”) gathering—unique because those messages are typically reserved for Easter and Christmas. This, however, was a special occasion for Italy and the world because of COVID-19. Usually there’s a massive audience for these happy messages on a sunny day, with Easter flowers and smiles. This time, no audience. The leader of his Italian flock was alone, in the rain, as evening set in. A special crucifix was brought for the occasion, Francis gloomily standing under it, looking up at the Crucified One, rain falling down. As night fell, the bishop in white hobbled inside St. Peter’s Basilica, looking wounded.

The visuals were striking. Few understand ceremony and drama like the Italians and the Vatican. The homily, the Scripture readings, the chant—watch it, read it. If this doesn’t stir your soul, I don’t know what would.

Fortunately for Italy, its COVID-19 curve began flattening that very weekend, though the deaths continue to mount. Still, there was, alas, hope.

As for us in America, we’re not out of the darkness. We have to suffer through Good Friday before we get to the resurrection. No cross, no crown.

If you’re a praying person, particularly a Christian, there’s no holier week than this. Get on your knees this Good Friday and pray for mercy for a fallen, broken world, pick up the cross, and hope for resurrection soon.

Dr. Paul Kengor is professor of political science and chief academic fellow of the Institute for Faith and Freedom at Grove City College. His latest book (April 2017) is A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century. He is also the author of 11 Principles of a Reagan Conservative. His other books include The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis, The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mentor and Dupes: How America’s Adversaries Have Manipulated Progressives for a Century.