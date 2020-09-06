Campaign strong but odds long

In those editorials from June and October 2019, we wrote that Republicans would be wise not to underestimate Harrison. And they are not.

Graham is also filling the airwaves with campaign ads, many of them portraying Harrison as too liberal for South Carolina and an ally of key Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The GOP message is not a new one in a state where no Democrat holds statewide office and a Democratic presidential candidate has not won since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Graham has been in the Senate since 2003 and has been re-elected twice since. Like his predecessor, Strom Thurmond, Graham has accumulated considerable power that comes with seniority. But Democrats are hoping to successfully paint Graham as a changed politician that once opposed President Donald Trump only to become a mouthpiece for the president over the past four years.

We wrote in 2019 that even with Harrison’s political abilities, the odds were still long on him defeating Graham. Despite any polling and reporting indicating otherwise, Graham remains the favorite to win another term. South Carolina is a “red” state in which Trump is heavily favored in the presidential race. It would be a shocker if the state’s voters at the same time ousted a Trump ally in favor of a Democrat solidly in the camp of Democratic leadership.

