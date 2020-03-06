Burden on small businesses

I was disappointed to read of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon’s support for the ILLICIT Cash Act (“Pass the Illicit Cash Act,” Feb. 24).
Osbon calls the federal legislation “a simple, straightforward solution to a problem that has been pervasive for years,” it really is more complicated than that.
In theory, the federal legislation is meant to stop money launderers, tax cheats and other crooks from hiding behind small businesses. In practice, it would be a costly distraction for legitimate small business owners and a severe invasion of innocent people’s privacy.
It would do this by requiring businesses to file periodic reports with the federal government that contain the personal information on everyone with a beneficial ownership stake in the business.
The ILLICIT Cash Act defines beneficial ownership as owning at least a 25% stake in the business and receiving “substantial economic benefits” from the business’ assets. Under this legislation, civil penalties are $10,000 and criminal penalties are four years in prison.
One glaring problem is that the bill assumes bad guys will follow the rules and tell the government about the criminals who are laundering money through the business.
Does anyone truly believe that drug dealers and evildoers laundering millions of dollars money and facing decades in federal prison are going to lose any sleep over paperwork?
On the other hand, the ownership reporting mandate could be devastating for small, family-run businesses. Big corporations have teams of lawyers and compliance officers to keep up with the latest government mandates and make sure their employers follow the rules.
Small businesses usually don’t.
I am the South Carolina state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. The vast majority of our small business members in the state have fewer than 10 employees. The chief compliance officer is usually the owner, the same person who signs the checks and probably empties the trash, too.
If a small business owner slips up and doesn’t list everyone who receives a “substantial economic benefit” from the family business or report someone’s new address or phone number, they could face serious jail time. Even if the charges are eventually dropped, the cost of hiring a lawyer and defending themselves could be enough to put them out of business.
According to the latest NFIB Small Business Problems and Priorities survey, federal paperwork ranks 12th out of 75 potential problems facing small businesses. These bills would make federal paperwork an even more severe distraction and divert even more time and resources from the actual running of the business.
What’s even more concerning about the overreaching ILLICIT Cash Act is the potential for a massive breach of privacy. These bills would give the government broad access to people’s personal information. It could be used by federal, state, local, or tribal law enforcement agencies for just about any reason. In many cases, officials wouldn’t even need a subpoena.
Such a provision is ripe for abuse, but there is also the potential for people’s personal information to fall into the wrong hands if the database is hacked or suffers leaks.
That’s why NFIB is urging South Carolina’s congressional delegation to reject the ILLICIT Cash Act.
NFIB’s members understand the need to prevent criminals from exploiting small businesses. But this legislation would place an unfair burden on law-abiding entrepreneurs and make it even harder for them to own, operate, and grow their businesses.
Ben Homeyer is NFIB’s state director for South Carolina. He lives in Columbia.