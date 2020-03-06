Burden on small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the other hand, the ownership reporting mandate could be devastating for small, family-run businesses. Big corporations have teams of lawyers and compliance officers to keep up with the latest government mandates and make sure their employers follow the rules.

Small businesses usually don’t.

I am the South Carolina state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. The vast majority of our small business members in the state have fewer than 10 employees. The chief compliance officer is usually the owner, the same person who signs the checks and probably empties the trash, too.

If a small business owner slips up and doesn’t list everyone who receives a “substantial economic benefit” from the family business or report someone’s new address or phone number, they could face serious jail time. Even if the charges are eventually dropped, the cost of hiring a lawyer and defending themselves could be enough to put them out of business.

According to the latest NFIB Small Business Problems and Priorities survey, federal paperwork ranks 12th out of 75 potential problems facing small businesses. These bills would make federal paperwork an even more severe distraction and divert even more time and resources from the actual running of the business.