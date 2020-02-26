Be Bamberg, naturally

As we get into a new year, it is the perfect time to count our blessings and to envision the future of Bamberg County. Like many small, rural communities, we are challenged with generating enough revenue to provide basic services while maintaining affordable living and improving our quality of life.
Let’s look at what we have done together. We have recovered from near bankruptcy after Bamberg County Hospital closed in 2012, leaving us with a $1.35 million debt. We established a credit rating, saving us $1.2 million in interest, and raised $2.5 million in sales tax revenue to reduce debt. We initiated the Capital Project Sales Tax, which was approved via referendum by the voters of Bamberg County. That penny in sales tax generated over $4 million in the first five years and continues to bring in $1 million per year. These funds were and continue to be used to make major capital improvements, not only for the county, but also for each municipality in the county.
The county has become -- and continues to be -- successful in the pursuit of federal and state grants. In just the past three years, Bamberg County has received over $2.5 million in various grants, which have gone to improve roads, water system, Edisto River access and recreation, purchase three fire trucks, and more.
Over the past three years, the county has replaced over $1.5 million worth of vehicles, machinery and equipment for critical service departments such as the Sheriff’s Department, Solid Waste and Landfill and the Public Works Department. Just recently, we received a combination grant and loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which allowed the county to replace three aging pumper trucks for the Rural Fire Service. Without this grant and the low interest rate loan, the county would not have been able to afford these three critical pieces of equipment.
We also were blessed with the Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Medical Center opening in 2019 to provide many health services that we lost when the hospital closed.
Bamberg’s only grocery store closed in 2018, and Piggly Wiggly just opened with a line of people waiting in the rain to get in the doors. Let’s support this local store and ensure it serves us for a very long time.
Downtown Bamberg suffered a fire in 2019, destroying five properties and disfiguring the center of the city. By working together, the county and city persistently pursued the IRS to lift liens that prevented demolition and replacement. Now we can move forward to beautify this vital part of our county.
You have free articles remaining.
Some plants have closed, but others have expanded (Freudenberg) and new ones added – Pegasus, for example. We gained jobs in 2019 and are fortunate to have the lowest unemployment rate in 30 years.
We are continuing to work with the SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance to recruit businesses to generate more tax revenue, which reduces the tax burden on residents.
In 2018 and 2019, Bamberg County announced $10 million in private capital investment and the creation of 129 new jobs. In Bamberg County, 24% of the workforce lives and works in Bamberg County, while 40% drive across the county line for work, primarily to neighboring counties.
About 36% of the jobs in Bamberg County are filled by in-commuters, those who drive from neighboring counties for jobs here in Bamberg County. For example, the latest figures show that 1,551 in-commuters drive to Bamberg County to work. That’s why it’s important to note that in our seven-county region, the SouthernCarolina Alliance announced $81,355,000 in new capital investment and 430 new jobs. We all work and live in a regional economy.
Bamberg County enjoyed record low unemployment rates in 2019. In fact, in November 2019, Bamberg’s unemployment rate of 4.3% was the lowest recorded in 30 years, with the exception of November 2000, when it was 3.9%. For the rest of 2019, the unemployment rate was the lowest recorded for the respective month in 30 years! By December 2019, 45 people were recorded as collecting unemployment in Bamberg County.
While these numbers are low, they are not low enough. We still have an estimated 228 Bamberg County residents seeking work for 60 job openings. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we foster communities, the right business climate and workforce to attract new companies and to allow existing industries to grow.
Too often, some people only can see the glass half empty instead of half full. We have improved our financial picture, our basic services – water, safety, roads—and we are building our revenue base as more businesses select Bamberg County.
We have much to be proud of, as our new brand campaign, “Naturally,” conveys. We have many natural resources – people/workforce, agribusiness and the Edisto River.
It’s time now for residents of our county to “BE BAMBERG” by becoming involved in our vision and our progress. Our future depends on you. Let’s move forward.
Sharon Hammond is chairwoman of Bamberg County Council.