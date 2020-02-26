Be Bamberg, naturally

As we get into a new year, it is the perfect time to count our blessings and to envision the future of Bamberg County. Like many small, rural communities, we are challenged with generating enough revenue to provide basic services while maintaining affordable living and improving our quality of life.

Let’s look at what we have done together. We have recovered from near bankruptcy after Bamberg County Hospital closed in 2012, leaving us with a $1.35 million debt. We established a credit rating, saving us $1.2 million in interest, and raised $2.5 million in sales tax revenue to reduce debt. We initiated the Capital Project Sales Tax, which was approved via referendum by the voters of Bamberg County. That penny in sales tax generated over $4 million in the first five years and continues to bring in $1 million per year. These funds were and continue to be used to make major capital improvements, not only for the county, but also for each municipality in the county.

The county has become -- and continues to be -- successful in the pursuit of federal and state grants. In just the past three years, Bamberg County has received over $2.5 million in various grants, which have gone to improve roads, water system, Edisto River access and recreation, purchase three fire trucks, and more.