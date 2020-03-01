‘Be Bamberg,' it's unnatural

And, unlike Hammond's assertion the county "established a credit rating saving us $1.2 million in interest,” the county instead merely took out a whole new $10.8 million loan in 2015 (the lowered interest rate allowed council to keep the payments the same as on the 2013 loan but the county lost more than a million dollars in writing off as a loss all payments made from 2013 to 2015 on the original $8.4 million loan.) So now, thanks to Preston and council, the county has a $10.8 million loan to pay on and total long-term liabilities in excess of $23 million.

Hammond also states the county "raised $2.5 million in sales tax revenues to reduce debt.” If that's true, council broke state law as sales tax revenues can only be used for capital projects (and not to repay debt) as approved by a countywide referendum. Bamberg County's 2012 and 2018 penny sales tax referenda included no such expenditures.

On the economic front, Hammond stretches credulity to the extreme by saying "… some plants have closed, but others have expanded (Freudenberg)"…"we gained jobs in 2019" … and "have the lowest unemployment in 30 years.” Allow me to unpack these half-truths.