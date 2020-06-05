Astronauts, riots, pandemics

Of course, this launch in 2020, like that in 1969, likewise occurs during a time of social-political chaos and pandemic, with cities smoldering in protest over the police killing of George Floyd, with demonstrators masking up as COVID-19 continues its morbid march. The disease has robbed the lives of over 100,000 in America alone.

With such bad news, the SpaceX launch should have been a welcomed respite. And yet, unlike July 1969, this seems to have elicited comparatively little coverage. Sure, this launch wasn’t as historic as July 1969. Apollo 11 is hard to surpass. What’s striking, however, is how little attention SpaceX seemed to receive. You could’ve easily missed it.

This launch is likewise historic, particularly the horizons that can literally open up. Nonetheless, those hopes and dreams were overshadowed by the Floyd protests and by COVID-19. That’s too bad. This should’ve been a moment of unity during a time of crisis. Today, it seems, all news is political news, or bad news. Well, here was some good news for a change.

The SpaceX launch says something promising about human achievement amid trial, about our humanity rising above our sinfulness. And yet, have we paused to recognize that? I think not. And that, too, seems a sign of our sinfulness.

The world is on fire in 2020. It was in 1969 as well. It’s easy to focus on the negative. And we should rightly call out injustice. But we should also pause to reflect on what is good.

Dr. Paul Kengor is professor of political science and chief academic fellow of the Institute for Faith and Freedom at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. His latest book (April 2017) is "A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century." He is also the author of "11 Principles of a Reagan Conservative." A version of this article first appeared at National Catholic Register.