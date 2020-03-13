And down goes Frazier

Your question might just be, “Which one?” Deloris, Helen or Joe? Well, Joe Frazier, ex-heavyweight champ, is dead. We can safely remove him from the equation. I thought the battle was over as a result of the last community meeting at the John W. Stroman/Edisto Drive Community Center, 2020 Sharperson St., Orangeburg.

The date to be remembered is Oct. 15, 2019. It was on this date when Deloris Frazier, chairperson, made a motion during the “new business” segment on the agenda to remove John W. Stroman’s name from the building. The community rejected the motion and several members stood up and expressed their opinions and distaste for the idea. The following individuals joined me in objecting: Matthew Stroman, known to many as the “fruit man,” and former chaplain; Jean Harper, elected secretary at the center; Bishop Donald Oliver, pastor and community activist; John W. Stroman; and Anthony Halmon.

At this time, the only two individuals present who wanted Stroman’s name removed were the Frazier sisters, Helen and Deloris. After their plan failed, Helen Frazier disrupted the meeting and started handing out old information in an attempt to slander my name for the second time in our community meetings. She then approached me in an aggressive manner. She has also stuffed mailboxes in the community with that same information.