American identity at stake

America grew quickly and around the time of its centennial in 1876 was noted as having the world's largest gross domestic product. After World War II, America became one of the two largest military powers, and by the end of the Cold War was the sole military superpower. However, judging American exceptionalism solely in terms of economics or even military power is often misplaced. The power of America flowed from the values of her people, including limited government, capitalism and faith in God.

As Kevin D. Williamson describes the Democratic candidates: “The proper context in which to understand what it is that Sen. Sanders et al. stand for. They may, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, roll out 55 five-point policy proposals per hour, offering them with varying degrees of seriousness, but theirs is fundamentally a negative platform. What they hate and wish to liquidate is the system of markets, trade, law, regulation and taxes that we call, for lack of a better term, “capitalism,” and their reasons are as much tribal (they resent the social status conferred by wealth as least as much as the political power attending it), moral and aesthetic as they are economic. But their policy proposals are almost always the same: ‘Pillage the rich and create a lot of new public-sector jobs for me and my friends.’ And that much has remained constant whether they call themselves liberals, progressives or socialists.”