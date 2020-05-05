A lesson in due process

Now that Biden himself has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade, he and his allies find themselves scrambling to distinguish this situation from those in which the principle of “believe all women” should apply. At the same time, some who normally call for due process and evenhandedness in the face of sexual assault allegations are filling social media with the type of #IBelieve hashtags we would normally expect from their opponents on the issue.

This is wrong, and we all know it. Were we or someone we loved to be accused of sexual misconduct, none of us would simply assume the accusation to be true based on the fact that it was made, or on the accuser’s identity. Even from a purely mercenary political view, the allegations against Biden, along with those lodged against President Donald Trump, former Sen. Al Franken, and Kavanaugh, underscore the necessity of evaluating complaints thoroughly and consistently.

There is no better time to set our collective partisanship aside and take this opportunity to reach a mutual understanding of the value of due process and the presumption of innocence.