The recent Pew Research Center Poll (published July 20) best explains why so many Americans believe the nation is likely to come apart in the coming years.

The poll gauged Americans’ commitment to free speech between 2018 and 2023 and broke down the numbers by Democrat and Republican. The results were shocking in terms of how much has changed in the last five years.

According to Pew, “the share of U.S. adults who say the federal government should restrict false information has risen from 39% in 2018 to 55% in 2023.” What’s most shocking is the breakdown of numbers by party. In 2018, only 40% of Democrats were “not” opposed to government restriction of speech, and yet by 2023 that number skyrocketed to 70%.

“Democrats have become much more supportive than Republicans of the government restricting false information online." In 2018, Republicans were roughly the same as Democrats in the clear majority being against government restrictions of speech. Unlike Democrats, Republicans remained roughly the same as they had been in opposing restrictions on free speech while Democrats became the party of censorship

Free speech was the first right protected in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, and support for free speech has united Americans throughout history. The Democratic Party must return to this most important American value or the nation cannot remain together.

First, government power to determine and then restrict “false” information is exactly what the founding fathers believed the First Amendment to be so critical. The First Amendment is absolute in preventing government from “abridging the freedom of speech."

At a vulnerable point early in our nation’s history, an attempt was made by the government to restrict “false” information. The Sedition Act of 1798 was an attempt to punish anyone who would “write, print, utter, or publish ... any false (information that would bring the government) into contempt or disrepute.”

It was abused, but expired within three years. The Sedition Act was intended and used as a weapon against political enemies of the Adams administration, and Americans quickly understood that government cannot be trusted to determine “false information” as it isn’t neutral. The Supreme Court has recognized in its opinions the consensus across all parties and branches of government that the act was a blight on the nation’s history and unquestionably unconstitutional.

At a recent congressional hearing over rising government and big tech censorship, Democratic candidate for president Robert Kennedy Jr. had this to say about Democratic Party attempts to censor him from speaking at the censorship hearing: “Many of my fellow Democrats, I’ve spent my life in this party. I’ve devoted my life to the values of this party. (Letter attempting to disinvite Kennedy from the hearing) itself is evidence of the problem that this hearing was convened to address; this is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing.”

Kennedy went on to decry the drift of the Democratic Party away from the commitment to free speech shown in the Pew Poll: “Censorship is antithetical to our party,” Kennedy added. “It was appalling to my father [former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy], my uncle [former President John F. Kennedy], FDR [former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt], [former President] Harry Truman to [former President] Thomas Jefferson.”

Ironically, during the period Democrats have turned on the First Amendment, all other Americans have concluded the government cannot and should not determine “false” information and restrict speech. From the early attempts to suppress the “lab leak theory” of COVID origin in the Wuhan lab, to the government’s false assertions about the vaccine stopping further transmissions, to the claims about the need to keep schools closed, to the claims about masks, to the government influence over media and big tech to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation, to what we are learning about the suppression of information about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s corruption, to the Russian collusion hoax from the now discredited Steele Dossier.

The list goes on and on and more comes to light every day. A federal judge recently rebuked efforts of the Biden administration to influence private tech companies to censor Americans, and yet Democrats have come to the aide of the administration in this unconstitutional program.

Democrat Stacey Plaskett (Virgin Islands) told Robert Kennedy Jr. that “Free speech is not absolute” and it is clear that is the new position of the Democratic Party. Democrat support for censorship cannot coexist opposing most basic values of America throughout history. This disagreement is not some debatable policy position, in which parties can argue in good faith, yet remain united.

If this new Democrat support for government restriction of free speech is not reversed, the nation will come apart, as those holding to the importance of free speech will not be muzzled. America is One Nation Under God and all Americans are obliged to respect each other’s God-given rights. That starts with the absolute right to free speech that cannot and will not be infringed.