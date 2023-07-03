Understandably, many people want to show patriotism by setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July, but many pet owners do not want the noise to cause their pets undo anxiety/harm.

Many pets make noise themselves, pace, run, or have other nervous reactions to the noise of fireworks. My 9-year-old Corgi, Ziggy, barks his head off when fireworks go off on holidays and runs and paces around the whole house. We have found several ways to soothe him which I will discuss later.

In the meantime, what can you do to be sensitive to those who have pets on the Fourth of July? Here are some tips:

Go to a centralized fireworks show at one of the towns in our region. These are usually held away from residential areas. Do your best to find one that is.

Support fireworks stands, local businesses and chain stores by buying fireworks there but donate them to the centralized fireworks shows held by towns and attend those.

Travel out of town to where a fireworks show is held at an amusement park or other facility.

Buy sparklers or other fireworks-adjacent products that do not make noise.

If you have pets of your own on the Fourth of July:

Place them in a kennel in an area where you know fireworks are not being blasted off.

Kindly ask neighbors to attend centralized fireworks shows in towns in the region – many of which are away from residential areas.

Make sure you have any anxiety meds your dog or cat may be on well ahead of the holiday.

Create a little den area with a covering, a comforting blanket, and something that smells like you for your pet. Bring outdoor pets in with you for the night or make sure they are in a relatively cool area in a shed or barn with plenty of food and water.

Put on white noise or soothing music in the background to cover the distant fireworks sounds in some ways.

Comfort your pet in the usual ways.

Take your pet to a pet-friendly store if it is open on the holiday. Make sure, of course, that this selected store is not near where fireworks are being set off.

Some beaches do not allow fireworks for environmental reasons or because of ordinances. Consider finding one of those to visit on Independence Day with your pet.

Hopefully these tips will help you and others make a good holiday for pets as well as their owners and others.