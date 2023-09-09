Sometimes when you begin to read a story, you need to understand the beginning background in order to understand the point. So, bear with me.

The media has made it harder than usual for me to keep my yard in condition. You see, I subscribe to three newspapers. You’d think that means I’d read three papers a day, wouldn’t you? Well, it doesn’t work like that.

One requires me to read it online before it disappears at midnight. Paper copies of the others arrive by mail. However, they don’t arrive on any particular day -- just whenever the mail trucks decide to handle something that is not First Class Mail.

For some reason, whether a problem with the newspapers or the mail delivery, sometimes they come to me in clumps of four or five at a time. Try reading that many in one evening, because our mail doesn’t arrive until mid-afternoon. There have been times when another “clump” of papers came the very next day, particularly on holiday weekends. Saturday, Sunday, Monday AND Tuesday editions likely arrive the same day, after the post office has had several days off.

Finally, here is what the media did to cause my yard to not be up-to-par. At least twice, in each of those papers, there have been articles about copperheads (as in “snakes”). I skimmed all six, just in case one had something different that I needed to know in order to protect myself.

Media, that is TOO MUCH INFORMATION about something I have no control over. I’m sorry, but though I have family members who don’t have a problem refiguring their hiking trail when they see a rattlesnake stretched across the path ahead, I’ll admit I’m not that brave. I do know that I’d refigure my trail too -- by retreating.

So -- reading over and over about these snakes, thinking I really already probably knew all that I needed to know if I were faced with one -- just get out of their way. I’ve been reminded over and over that their pattern is in the shape of an hourglass, and they can blend right in with leaves or pine straw. I have both in my yard. Therefore, I have been extremely hesitant about bothering weeds in spots that might hide a copperhead.

Actually, there was a time some years ago when I was closer to some kind of snake than I am to this computer keyboard. I was planting something that just required a hole in the ground made with a trowel. Because my mother always said when you planted something, you should “step on the dirt” when you finished in order to pack it good, that’s what I did. And the dirt moved. All that time, I had been leaning over right by a snake!!!

At the very same time it began to crawl away, I performed an athletic feat I had no idea I could do and certainly had never trained for. I jumped backwards out of the flowerbed. To this day, I’ve never been able to repeat that performance.

But, back to this year, because a cat chose my home as hers also, I have assumed she would protect me from snakes. Somebody told me they would do that. I have never seen any evidence myself. But this year, after having warnings about copperheads drilled into my head via the newspaper articles, PLUS several times on TV, I just decided, “To heck with it. So what if some weeds grow?” And I went on about other business, mostly indoors.

Then, then just at the end of August. here comes ANOTHER article featured in all papers. It is time for baby copperheads to be born! The newspaper articles said (without much comfort to me) that usually baby copperheads don’t release much venom. How much is “much?” Also, it gave two reasons not to kill the mothers if you saw them:

1. Doing that might release the babies growing inside of her, and

2. (I am NOT making this up.) you should “leave them alone so they can be eaten by cottonmouth moccasins, coyotes and feral cats.”

WHAT? I want those equally undesirable (by me) wild creatures to come into my yard to look for food? I am not a bait raiser. Please, please, copperheads, take your hourglass figures somewhere else.

We have family property that includes a portion of Four Holes Swamp. Recently, a potential purchaser wanted to have a look at it. The real estate agent, preparing to show it, visited the property and went into the swamp portion. He told me he had taken some “breathtaking photos” while there. I asked him to send me some of those pictures, knowing that otherwise, I would never see that beauty. (And the swamp really IS beautiful!)

When he did, he commented on the photo that I liked best of all. He said right before he took that picture, a cottonmouth moccasin had raised up from a coil and apparently was about face-to-face with him. Because he had his camera in hand, he was able to get a true close-up of this snake. No, it did not bite him.

I made him promise NOT to send that picture to me. But thinking about it, maybe I could get someone to take any copperhead snakes I might see to the swamp and feed the cottonmouth moccasins. What is the point? The copperhead would be just as dead, whether killed by a creature of his own kind or by a human (NOT ME!!).

So, I’ve just left the yard for copperheads to visit and perhaps become food for the cat -- or maybe move on to somebody else’s yard -- or ideally, to the woods and fields around here. I don’t know their travel habits.

Besides, it’s been too hot to work outside this summer anyway.