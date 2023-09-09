With the tag teaming indictments against leading candidate Donald Trump pushing his primary poll numbers even higher (and even against Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election), many against Trump are developing another method to stop him.

In recent weeks, the plan to disqualify Donald Trump under the 14th Amendment insurrection clause has been gaining steam. Despite Jan. 6 being a “protest gone too far” (or simply a “riot”), Democrats and media allies have pushed the label “insurrection” presumably for this fallback attack.

Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, those who previously took an oath to the Constitution but “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. are disqualified from future office. This attempt to use a faulty interpretation and understanding of the insurrection clause has the potential to undermine democracy in unimaginable ways.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley agrees with most objective legal scholars in the insurrection clause being “written to deal with those who engage in an actual rebellion causing hundreds of thousands of deaths" of the Civil War. Turley warns us that “Advocates (of using the insurrection clause to stop Trump) would extend the reference to ‘insurrection or rebellion’ to include unsupported claims and challenges involving election fraud."

Turley has previously criticized Trump's Jan. 6 speech, but calls the event at the Capitol "a protest that became a riot” and notes that Trump has not been found guilty or even charged with insurrection or incitement to rebellion.

"According to these advocates, Trump can be barred from the ballot without any charge, let alone a conviction, of insurrection or rebellion," Turley said, going on to warn that most dangerous to the Republic, the advocates of this theory "also argue that there is no action needed from Congress" and thus, "state and federal judges could just bar those who are deemed as supporting rebellion through their election challenges and claims."

Beyond Turley’s sound arguments, the insurrection clause has arguably been abrogated by acts of Congress already. The 14th Amendment allows for a two-thirds vote of Congress to remove the bar to office for engaging in insurrection. This was because the insurrection clause clearly meant former members of the Confederacy.

As Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Has von Spakovsky has insightfully put it: "In 1872, (Congress) passed ... the Amnesty Act, and it removed the Section three disqualification, with certain exceptions, including anybody who had served in two of the Congresses just before the Civil War, and members of the military, for example, who had been in the Union Army and had served the Confederacy. In 1898, Congress passed a second amnesty act that completely got rid of all of those exceptions, so the Disqualification Clause, it's gone. It's not valid anymore."

Democrats are opening themselves up to deserved retribution by abusing the 14th Amendment this way. At worst, Trump is guilty of not acting more quickly to stop the “protest-turned-riot” on Jan. 6. His speech included the caveat “peacefully and patriotically,” which explains why none of the dozens of indictments against Trump are for incitement, let alone insurrection. The indictments relevant to the 2020 election are essentially about Trump’s legal theories being alleged illegal conspiracies to overturn the election (despite Trump allegedly knowing he had lost the election) and Trump’s associated accusations of fraud.

The Democrats and never-Trumper advocates of this theory could set in motion a cycle of retribution and killing our democracy with banana republic antics. Shortly after the start of the George Floyd riots, a BLM-led mob attempted to seize the White House to oust Donald Trump.

According to the Secret Service: “Demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers, and vandalized six Secret Service vehicles. Between Friday night and Sunday morning, more than 60 Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents sustained multiple injuries from projectiles such as bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items. Secret Service personnel were also directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids.”

A reason so many Americans forget about the siege of the White House is due to the way it was covered by the liberal-leaning corporate media. The title of the story in the Atlantic was similar to others in claiming “Trump is terrified of protest." NBC headlined the story: “Trump took shelter in a White House Bunker as Protests Raged.”

The insurrection clause includes those providing aid and comfort, and Title 18 U.S.C Section 2383 caveats with insurrection being “against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof." In addition to the attempted seizure of the White House, rioters associated with BLM and Antifa spent weeks attacking federal courthouses, particularly in Seattle and Portland. Beyond Democrats on record encouraging and supporting BLM/Antifa riots and courthouse attacks, then then-Sen. Kamala Harris encouraged support to spring arrested rioters from jail by paying their bail. This allowed for multiple further crimes by those she aided and comforted, including murder.

Allowing this insurrection clause theory guarantees that candidates will be taking each other out before the people decide. The people know what Trump did or failed to do regarding Jan. 6. Let Democracy work the way the founders intended.