3-word New Year’s resolution

So with this as background, my skinny three-word resolution is, “Count to Five.”

There are many places we could go with a Count to Five resolution, but for me, there is just one: I want to become a better listener. I know that I hear people, and I usually remember what they said when I later playback the conversation. But in the heat of the moment, I too often interrupt with a need to affirm my view.

Unfortunately, I am in good company. We have become a nation of “hearers” and counter-punchers. There are probably many reasons why — our sour pandemic mood, divisive politics, a compulsion to find quick answers, the echo chambers we build, and our lack of time in a rush-rush world. Even during COVID, where we are stuck at home, we struggle to complete our long to-do list.

Given our mood, I believe that my Count to Five resolution makes perfect sense. When someone has stated something that elicits a response, I will first count to five, ensuring that I have truly given their words some thought.

It is important to note that Count to Five will not be five full seconds, where as a child, I learned to add the word "Mississippi" to each number to achieve the full measure. That would simply take too long, and people might fidget while they waited for me to speak.