2021 could see moderates on the rise

Rarely do elections in one state have such a national focus as the U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia on Tuesday. The outcome will determine which party has majority control in the upper chamber.

Wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would give the Democrats 50 senators, equaling the Republicans’ 50 but handing control to the Democrats with the swing vote of the new vice president, Kamala Harris. Democrats would then control the Senate, House and White House.

Georgia’s Republican senators in the races, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are campaigning hard in a state that has long been Republican red but in 2020 appears to have been won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. The senators are pushing the message that they are the GOP firewall against the Democrats gaining total control in Washington and advancing a far-left agenda.

Biden has campaigned for the Democratic candidates, not surprisingly. But reality may be, as we have written previously, that the best thing for moderate Biden would be for the Senate to remain in GOP hands. That would take away pressure from the left to push programs such as the Green New Deal and allow him to pursue a more middle-of-the-road agenda. Of course, you’ll never hear Biden say such.