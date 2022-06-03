Opening back up: Community Bible Study makes comeback

A Community Bible Study that brought more than 300 women of different races and denominations together to study the word of God last year will begin again Sept. 7, 2022.

The CBS was first developed in 2011. It is part of an international ministry based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. What started as a single class in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1975 has grown to include thousands of people around the globe.

The Orangeburg group has drawn women from across the country with its 30-week program, drawing 348 women last year from as far as California, Kansas and Delaware.

“It is nondenominational, and you can use any translation of the Bible that you prefer. The books are written to the English Standard Version. Anybody can come. It doesn’t matter the denomination. Even people of other faiths are welcome to come participate and explore the Bible with us. We embrace that idea,” said Diane Williams, who serves as the group’s teaching director.

Williams said registration for the CBS this year has been robust and includes children.

The class is available both in person and virtually this year.

It will be held in person on Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church. A virtual morning class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursdays. A virtual afternoon class will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Two virtual evening classes will also be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

An in-person evening class to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron has been added this year.

Williams said her lectures will be recorded and placed online where anybody can access them.

All children’s classes will only be held in person from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

Karen Ford, assistant teaching director, said a homeschool educational program is also offered.

Williams said, “It’s the Bible class, and a lot of the homeschoolers feed it into their curriculum during that time slot each week. But we have a teacher that takes each age. Whatever books we’re studying, they study. The mother also has to be in an in-person class.”

Williams’ lessons for the group will be taken from the biblical books of Daniel and Revelation.

The group has a 50-member leadership team, which includes an eight-member servant team.

“That leadership team is the core leaders. Each of them have a group of their own, or either they’re substitutes to be on hand if a leader has to be absent,” Williams said.

Ford said the Orangeburg CBS is one of the largest CBS classes in the state. She and Williams serve as servant leaders in addition to their teaching duties.

“It puts me on my knees. I cannot do this by myself. I definitely have had to rely on the Lord to get me through. I mean, Diane has taken off three times this year, and I’ve had to do the lecture. Talk about crying out 'God, help me! Help me put this lecture together.’ It’s a big deal,” Ford said.

Williams said the entire program is drenched in prayer, including from the time registrations come in. She also said everyone who becomes a member of CBS automatically has a “shepherd” praying for them daily.

There is a $35 registration fee for adults, along with a $10 registration fee per child that participates in the program. Individuals can register for CBS online at orangeburg.cbsclass.org. The deadline to register for CBS is July 15, after which the names of individuals will be placed on a waiting list.

Williams said registration will be temporarily closed on July 15 to be able to have time to develop the program’s core group. It will reopen by September as there are spots available.

“It’s open and people have been signing up,” she said.

Women can obtain registration forms for the Bible study class online at orangeburg.cbsclass.org or by mailing: P.O. Box 897, Orangeburg, SC 29116. The registration fee can be paid online or by mail at the same address.

