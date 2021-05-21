Oosthuizen chasing second career major at PGA -- again

KIAWAH ISLAND — Louis Oosthuizen is in position at the PGA Championship to win his second career major — again.

Oosthuizen shot a steady 4-under 68 for a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson at 5-under 139 through two rounds at the Ocean Course.

Few have come closer to victory at golf's four biggest tournament and come up just short than Oosthuizen, who's got the grand slam as a runner up at the Masters (2012), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2015) and PGA (2017).

Yes, the South African won the British Open in 2010. Yet the questions persist about whether this is finally the time he'll break through again.

"Look, it'll be great to get a second major," he said. "There's a lot of golf left and I just feel whenever I get to a major, I sort of have my game where I want to have it and mentally, I feel very strong at a major week."

That's certainly been the case the past two days.

After an opening 71 that kept him near the top, Oosthuizen had a solid, steady round as wind off the Atlantic sent many other competitors spiraling.