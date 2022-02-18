Only when you can see all of the cards

Both sides have the potential for winning play in today's deal. However, in the real world, the defensive coup is impossible to find. Therefore, let's test your declarer-play. Cover the East-West cards and plan the play in four spades. West leads the club queen.

North's raise to four spades was preemptive. It is known as a weak freak, showing lots of spades and few high-card points. In an uncontested auction, the responder will usually have a singleton or a void somewhere. Note also how this makes life harder for East-West. Yes, West might have made a takeout double, but it wasn't clear-cut.

West led the club queen and continued with the club jack when declarer ducked in the dummy.

The original declarer looked for a line that would work even if West had the heart ace -- and found one. He ruffed at trick two, played a trump to dummy's king, ruffed the club king high in hand and returned to dummy with another trump. Now South made a strange-looking play: He led dummy's diamond 10 and ran it. (If East had covered, declarer would have won with his ace and taken a ruffing finesse through West.)

After West won with his queen, he was endplayed. Whatever he led now -- the heart ace, a diamond (into South's tenace) or a club (conceding a ruff-and-sluff) -- declarer would lose only one heart trick and make his game.

What was the defensive coup? If East had overtaken the club queen with his ace at trick one and shifted to the heart 10 (or queen), the defenders could have taken the first four tricks. Too tough!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0