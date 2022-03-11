Only one of many found the best play

Tyron Edwards, who was a 19th-century theologian, wrote, "Thoughts lead on to purposes; purposes go forth in action; actions form habits; habits decide character; and character fixes our destiny."

At least the first four apply to bridge players. When you are on opening lead, how do you hope to defeat the contract?

For example, in today's deal, look at the West hand. You are on lead against five spades after your side bid up to five hearts. Which card would you choose?

It looks as though you need partner to have at least one quick entry and give you a diamond ruff. However, will he realize what is needed?

You should make an unusual opening lead, what is often called an alarm clock. The heart two will attract partner's attention, but he will probably think that you are angling for a club ruff. South could have 4=1=2=6 distribution, or something similar.

I liked the lead made by Xa Anlin from the United States. He chose the heart 10.

East (Bipin Patel), getting the message, won with his heart ace and shifted to the diamond five (the three is better). West, after ruffing, put his partner on lead again with the club ace and received a second diamond ruff for down two. That was a 92.2% result.

There were 46 tables. At 10, North-South made a game in spades, one made three spades with an overtrick, and 13 went down in five spades, two doubled. 21 East-West pairs went down in heart contracts, and the last pair failed by a trick in five diamonds doubled by North.

