Only a short-lived nasty moment

Woodrow Wilson said, "The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it."

Declarer thought things were going swimmingly on today's deal, but suddenly there was a nasty turn of the tide. However, he didn't flounder for long.

South was in six hearts. What should he have done after West led the spade king?

South's opening bid showed an excellent 19 to a so-so 22 points -- if there ever is a so-so 22! Also, to upgrade a 19-point hand, it should contain a decent five-card suit and at least 7 ace-king points, counting an ace as 2 and a king as 1. North's three-diamond response was a transfer bid, showing at least five hearts and any strength. South leapt to game because his hand was so suitable for play in hearts. This is called a super-accept. Finally, North jumped to slam because he thought that his partner could make it.

Declarer won the spade lead with the ace, drew trumps ending in hand and ruffed his spade loser in the dummy. He played a diamond to the ace and then cashed his three club winners ending in the dummy. Finally, he led a low diamond, but East discarded a spade.

"Oh no!" he thought -- or words to that effect.

Then he realized he had no problem. He just played the diamond four from his hand. West won with the nine but was endplayed. If he returned a diamond, it would be into South's king-jack, whereas if he led his remaining black-suit card, declarer would ruff in one hand and sluff his diamond loser from the other. Either way, the slam was home.

