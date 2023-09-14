Investors Special! 2 homes on the same lot. Both 3BR 1bath. 834 Peasley St and 282 Dutton St. Great investment opportunities on both homes. VERY Close proximity to Claflin Univ. and SC State. One home needs remodel and the other needs complete rehab. Property will sell with Special Warranty deed.
6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $70,000
-
- Updated
