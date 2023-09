This home is the definition of Southern CHARM. Meticulously updated & maintained on a double lot. Gleaming original hardwood flooring, this home has quartz countertops, Zellige tile backsplash, new kitchen cabinets, & the list goes on. Featuring fresh paint, new appliances, & all new light fixtures. Master Suite on main level with with walk in closet. Electrical, plumbing, tankless water heater & windows all replaced in 2022. Located 1 mile away from CA Academy & 10 miles away from MUSC.