Unique, charming historic home on lagre corner lot. Priced to move. 4BR3BA. Completely modernized kitchen with all stainless appliances.Originial hardwood floors, staircase, heart pine walls. Master suite, updated master bath, full guest bath 1st floor. Private balcony on 2nd floor, 2BR,1 full bath. 2 new HVACs, tankless hot water, new windows all with transferable warranty. Large backyard privacy fence for outdoor entertaining,child & pet friendly play area. eds a family to fill it with warmth.