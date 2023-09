Price just reduced! Back on the market due to buyer financing. With a cash customer, we can actually close in about two weeks. All the title work has been completed and there is clear title. This Townhouse is leased for $965.00 per month and the lease runs through 07/01/2024. In June 2023 the unit was just completely painted, new carpeting and vinyl at a cost of just under $8,000.00 by the seller. This townhouse is close to SC State university and many shopping conveniences.