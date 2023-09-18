Must have a 24-hour notice to show!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $197,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Price just reduced! Note that this unit is presently rented for $965.00 per month and the rental agreement is through July 1, 2024. In June 20…
Home is livable now, but needs work on floor. Roof is good, being about 8 years old. In a quiet neighborhood in "Our Pretty Little Town" of Ca…
Note that there is an open house scheduled for 09/09 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Note that the townhouse will by the schedul…
INVESTORS-As/Is Sale (Cash) Parcel includes 1802 Calhoun. Two bungalows on one lot. Good rental opportunity-previously 126 @ $300 mo and 1802 …
Price just reduced! Back on the market due to buyer financing. With a cash customer, we can actually close in about two weeks. All the title w…