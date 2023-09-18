This super cute home in very good condition and in a great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths to meet your needs. Nice back deck for early morning coffee. House needs only floor covering and appliances. For more info on this or other HUD owned properties, go to www.HUDhomestore.gov. PCR (Property Condition Report) and PLD (Property Listing Disclosure) can be viewed. Owned by US Dept of HUD. Case# 461-703878. Insurability: IE (Insured with Repair Escrow) and 203K, Subject to FHA Appraisal. This property is sold AS-IS. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Seller may contribute UP TO 3% for buyer's closing costs (only Owner Occupant), upon buyer request at bidding. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Buyer to verify all info.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $140,000
