Nice All Brick 3BR/2BA Ranch-Style Home on 1-Acre Lot Between Elloree and Santee, SC!! Home Boasts Newer Roof; Living Room w/Built-In Shelving; Eat-In Kitchen w/New Cabinets, New Appliances and New Granite Countertops; Fresh Paint, Flooring and Fixtures T/O; 2 Brand New Bathrooms; Additional Gathering Room w/FP; Screened-In Rear Porch; Newly Drilled Well... and a 2-Car Carport w/Storage Room Attached!! Come Make This One Yours to Call Home!! Call Now!!