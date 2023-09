CASH OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING ONLY - TASTEFULLY REMODELED HOME WITH REALLY NICE 24 X 16 SHOP ON A QUIET 2 ACRES ADJACENT TO ELLOREE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - BIG REAR DECK OVERLOOKS BABBLING BROOK TO BIG POPLAR CREEK - SOLID SURFACE TOPS & UNDER COUNTER SINK IN ISLAND KITCHEN - NEW UPSCALE APPLIANCES - NEW RECESSED LITING - ALL NEW WINDOWS, SLIDING DOOR & FRONTDOOR - METAL ROOF - OPEN PLAN - NEW 6 PANEL DOORS - NEW LVP & CARPET - ELLOREE CITY WATER.