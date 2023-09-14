Nearly an acre lot in Bamberg Country outside of Denmark. The house is old and been lived in hard but is very much salvageable and with a little work would make a great house. Priced attractively to sell.
3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $45,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Located close to downtown Orangeburg, Memorial Gardens, and the Universities. The 4 bedroom, 1 bath with an outdoor side porch and indoor sunr…
Note that there is an open house scheduled for 09/09 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Note that the townhouse will by the schedul…
This property is 1 of 8 being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is for listing purposes only. It is not the purchase price. …
This home is the definition of Southern CHARM. Meticulously updated & maintained on a double lot. Gleaming original hardwood flooring, thi…
Welcome to this spacious and inviting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that boasts generous living spaces and abundant room to accommodate all your …