Must see this ranch home on 1.69 acres in a quiet neighborhood outside of Denmark. 3BR 2BA, office or sewing room, all bedrooms have walk in closets, fenced backyard 2 car carport, 25x25 garage/workshop with lean to across the back. New granite counter tops custom cabinets, screened in large porch, utility room & storage in carport.
