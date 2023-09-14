Investor Special! This detitled 1995 3 bed 2 bath home sits on 1 acre. This home needs work but but has potential to be a good flip. Pull comps on the after repair value. Listing agent has ownership in property. It will not qualify for traditional financing. It is sold as is and no repairs will be made.
3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $50,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Browse through recently listed homes in the Orangeburg real estate market and find your next home!