Welcome to the country home that has 2.40 acres, 16x20 workshop with water and electricity, front screen porch 12x24, back porch 12x12 and a fire pit for all your cook-outs with your family and friends . This single wide home has been kept up over the years and is ready for you to come and enjoy your country living with family . Bring your pets , chickens , goats , horses and ATVs and also have your own garden there is plenty of room for all.