INVESTORS-As/Is Sale (Cash) Parcel includes 1802 Calhoun. Two bungalows on one lot. Good rental opportunity-previously 126 @ $300 mo and 1802 @ $700 mo. 1BR 1BA each unit. Newer roofing on both. (Upper Muller newer HVAC). Buyer and Buyers agent responsible for verifying information that is pertinent to them such as but not limited to sqft, lot size, property restrictions etc......Please verify all information.