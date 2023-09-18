Welcome to 885 Rivelon Road. This cozy 2-bedroom with the opportunity of having a 3rd bedroom features new laminate flooring, freshly painted walls, and a lovely spacious deck on the back. Situated in the backyard, you will find a large workshop perfect for a mechanic, a crafter, or a fantastic evening hangout spot. This home is conveniently located on the outskirts of Orangeburg, with No HOA. Schedule your showing today.