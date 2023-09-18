Looking for Sleek, Modern, and Low Maintenace in Orangeburg!! Beautifully Renovated Condo with location close to amenities. Features New Laminate flooring, all new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets, upgraded bathrooms and washer and dryer. Perfect for a commuting worker, college student, investor or just downsizing. This Condo is Turnkey ready. Come take a look today. Conventional or cash financing Only