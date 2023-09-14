Residential Home on Corner Lot. Appears some renovations were in progress. This property is 1 of 12 being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is for listing purposes only. IT IS NOT THE PURCHASE PRICE. Opening bid for the properties in this auction is $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder. The seller acquired this property via delinquent tax sale deed, and it will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. It is also recommended that you visit and inspect the property prior to bidding. For more information visit: howe.bid/44Pv1vR
0 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $5,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Located close to downtown Orangeburg, Memorial Gardens, and the Universities. The 4 bedroom, 1 bath with an outdoor side porch and indoor sunr…
Note that there is an open house scheduled for 09/09 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Note that the townhouse will by the schedul…
This property is 1 of 8 being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is for listing purposes only. It is not the purchase price. …
This home is the definition of Southern CHARM. Meticulously updated & maintained on a double lot. Gleaming original hardwood flooring, thi…
Welcome to this spacious and inviting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that boasts generous living spaces and abundant room to accommodate all your …