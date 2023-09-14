Residential Home on Corner Lot. Appears some renovations were in progress. This property is 1 of 12 being sold by online only auction. The price listed above is for listing purposes only. IT IS NOT THE PURCHASE PRICE. Opening bid for the properties in this auction is $100, and all properties will be sold to the highest bidder. The seller acquired this property via delinquent tax sale deed, and it will be transferred by Quitclaim Deed only using the most recent deed description. No title search has been performed by the seller, auctioneer or closing attorney. Title insurance will not be offered. It is the bidder's responsibility to conduct own due diligence prior to bidding. It is also recommended that you visit and inspect the property prior to bidding. For more information visit: howe.bid/44Pv1vR