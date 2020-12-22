Online brilliances are still available

Ellen Hopkins, whose novels are particularly popular with teenagers and young adults, said, "For short-term relaxation, I take a hot tub. It's my best way to unblock writers' block, too. For a bit longer relaxation, I enjoy camping. Just being in the wilderness, with no phones or computers or anything I have to do really refreshes my spirit."

Which word in that quote is appropriate for today's deal? South is in three no-trump. West leads the spade king, immediately wishing he could have an "undo" and change to the spade two!

The Baltic states have done well keeping coronavirus under control, permitting live events. This deal arose during one of the weekly training sessions in Latvia.

South took a shot at three no-trump, hoping that he would not lose the first five tricks.

Karlis Rubins (West) knew that he had to get his partner on lead for a spade return through declarer's 10 -- but how?

South, with only six top tricks, needed to establish diamond winners. But he should also have known that he could not afford to let in Jelena Alfejeva (East). So, when declarer played a low diamond toward his hand at trick two, he should have covered East's card with his nine (or seven). When he actually won with his ace, West immediately unblocked his king.

Declarer played a diamond to the queen and continued with a low heart, East carefully putting up her 10 (I would have played the jack). So, when South took the trick with his ace, West unblocked again, dropping the queen. Now East had to get on lead to push a spade through.

