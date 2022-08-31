One way may be better than two way

Popular in the rest of the world is the Multi: an opening bid of two diamonds to show a weak two-bid in either major. It liberates two-of-a-major openings for other meanings and can also make life harder for the opponents.

This was board 16 in the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams.

At the other table, Ron Pachtman opened two hearts, a normal weak two. Piotr Gawrys (North) made a takeout double, and Michal Klukowski (South) had an easy pass. The defenders took two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs for down two, plus 500.

At this table, Fernando Piedra (West) opened with the Multi. Nicolas L'Ecuyer (North) bid two hearts to show a takeout double of hearts (a debatable method). Paul Street (South) was endplayed into advancing two no-trump.

South took the first trick with his heart ace (East discarded a diamond) and played a club to the queen and king. East returned the club two, declarer taking that trick with his ace. Now South ran the diamond 10, losing to East's jack. East cashed the diamond ace and led another diamond. Declarer played three rounds of spades to endplay East into leading from the club 9-4 into dummy's J-8. However, South had won only seven tricks: two spades, one heart, one diamond and three clubs.

Zimmermann gained 11 international match points on the board.

To succeed, declarer has to go the dummy and lead the club queen. If East does not cover, then the club jack pins West's 10. A third club establishes dummy's eight. Then playing three rounds of spades endplays East in diamonds, giving South two spades, one heart, two diamonds and three clubs.