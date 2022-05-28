One step back, two steps forward

The Senior Life Master's lessons for his club's intermediate players had proved to be popular.

Normally (he began one Saturday morning), when you are trying to walk from point A to point B, you put one foot in front of the other until you reach your destination. But in bridge, occasionally it will be better to start with one step backward. Here is a deal that exhibits the point. Temporarily, let's cover the South and East hands.

Against four spades, you guess to lead the club ace: six, two, king. How do you plan the defense?

Now I will show you the full deal. You might not like South's opening bid with only 17 high-card points, but he did have a probable game in his own hand.

Sitting West was Joshua Oak, who was known as U2 after the band that recorded the "Joshua Tree" album. When the dummy was tabled, U2 realized that declarer had to have all of the missing honor cards. To stand any chance of defeating the contract, South had to be void in hearts. However, even this would not be enough if South could get into the dummy. This he might accomplish by ruffing the third round of diamonds. Realizing there wasn't a moment to lose, U2 switched to the spade three!

Declarer took East's seven with his eight and led the diamond queen, but U2 won with the ace and persevered with the spade king. Now declarer had to lose four tricks: three diamonds and one club. U2 had sacrificed his trump trick but had gotten two extra diamond tricks in return.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0