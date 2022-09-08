One side is better than the other

We are looking at the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams, the premier event of the Summer North American Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, in July.

After 46 of the 60 deals, Pierre Zimmermann led Paul Street by 3 international match points. The next two deals were flat. Then came Board 49, which demonstrated yet again that a swing can be somewhat random.

In the given auction, Michal Klukowski (South for Zimmermann) opened one no-trump, promising a good 14 to 17 points. Piotr Gawrys (North) transferred and then (debatably) showed his weak second suit. South might have bid three spades now, over which North might have bid three no-trump, and South might have passed. However, South went for game in the major, thinking that they had a tasty double fit.

The defense was straightforward. Piotr Pawel Zatorski (West) led his singleton club. Ron Pachtman (East) won with his ace and returned the club four. West ruffed, shifted to a diamond and received a second ruff for down one.

At the other table, Sjoert Brink (East) opened one mini no-trump (showing 10-12 points), Andrea Manno (South) doubled for penalty, Sebastiaan Drijver (West) ran to two spades, and Massimiliano di Franco (North) jumped to four hearts.

Understandably, East led the spade four. Declarer (North) won with his queen, drew trumps and played a club. East won with his ace and led another spade. With the aid of a later club finesse, di Franco lost tricks only to East's aces.

Plus 100 and plus 650 gave Street 13 IMPs and the lead by 10.