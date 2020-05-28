One road is closed, so bid on another

Alexander Graham Bell said, "When one door closes, another door opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us."

In bridge, a door often represents an entry card. But occasionally it refers to strain. How is that relevant in today's deal? In particular, what should North have bid next after this start to the auction? Two hearts was fourth-suit game-forcing.

When Steve Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island, bid two hearts, he was hoping his partner could continue with two no-trump, showing at least one heart stopper. But when she could not, he realized that the no-trump door was closed. He thought about five diamonds but was worried that they would lose two hearts and another ace. So, Conrad continued with three spades, happy to play in the 4-3 fit.

After West led off with his two top hearts, how should South have continued?

My guess is that several Wests threw in a one-heart overcall. Then, after North responded two diamonds, East jumped to four hearts -- with a 10-card fit, get to the 10-trick level. That made life hard for North-South. If they doubled, the contract would go down three, plus 500, which was worse than a vulnerable game their way.

In four spades, South discarded a diamond on the second heart, lost the third trick to the diamond ace, won the next trick, cashed dummy's clubs, drew trumps ending in hand and ran the clubs. Plus 620 was a top compared with the row of 600s from five of either minor.

