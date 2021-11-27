One peek can be worth big bucks

No doubt you have received many more emails since the pandemic started. Not that it has anything to do with this deal, but I was amused by this:

Enter new password.

chicken

Password must contain a capital.

chickenkiev

In this deal, how should South play in six hearts after West leads a club?

North-South were using the Losing Trick Count. So, North's three-heart rebid promised six losers. However, when South control-bid three spades, indicating slam interest, North used two doses of Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had one key card (an ace or the trump king), the trump queen and the club king.

The contract requires losing only one trump trick. The percentage play is low to the queen followed by low to the 10. It has about a 45% probability, but it is the best that North-South can do.

At Bridge Base Online, eight pairs reached six hearts. Six went down as just described, but two got home. One South was favored by an opening lead of the heart ace! At the other table, West led a spade to East's king and South's ace. Then, when declarer led a low trump from his hand, West went rushing up with his ace. Declarer claimed soon thereafter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0