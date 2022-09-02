One card right or two cards right?

After half of the 60 boards in the final of the Spingold Knock Teams, the blue ribbon event of the Summer North American Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, the team captained by Pierre Zimmermann led Paul Street's team by 65 international match points to 38. This was Board 31.

At the other table, Gawrys (South) did not stretch to open two no-trump, so he and Klukowski stopped safely in three no-trump. After a heart lead, North took 11 tricks, losing two clubs.

At this table, di Franco (South) opened two no-trump, Manno (North) used Stayman and then jumped to four hearts to show slam interest with a five-card club suit. South tried to sign off, but North was not to be denied.

After Brink (West) led the spade nine, promising one higher card but not the 10, what should declarer have done?

Di Franco had only nine top tricks: four spades, two hearts and three diamonds. He could try to collect four spades, three hearts, four diamonds and one club, but that required a lot of fancy footwork. Much simpler was to hope that West had the club queen and at most three cards in the suit.

So, declarer led his club jack at trick two. West won with the ace and played a second spade, East discarding the club two. On the next two spade tricks, Drijver (East) threw two diamonds. Note that he kept his five low hearts, trying to look like someone with the queen to protect.

Now South led his second club to dummy's nine, but East produced the queen for down one.

That gave Zimmermann 11 IMPs.