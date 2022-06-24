One brilliancy, instant fame

It is a fact of life that in any field you care to mention, a few people with little talent become famous and successful, whereas some who are talented struggle for recognition.

Ambrose Bierce presumably felt he slotted into the second group when he wrote, "Mark how my fame rings out from zone to zone: A thousand critics shouting: 'He's unknown!'"

South wasn't a well-known bridge player until after today's deal.

The auction resulted in a three-no-trump contract that would have been perfect but for two factors: the blockage in the diamond suit and the spade lead that removed South's entry. Do you see any chance of making the contract?

The declarer did several good things. First, when East put in the spade king, South immediately played the spade three.

Now turn to East. If he switches to a heart (or a club), three no-trump goes down several tricks. But doesn't it look as though West has led from a spade suit headed by the A-J-10? Suitably duped, East returned the spade two.

South, exhaling quietly, took his two spade winners and discarded dummy's diamond ace-king. He followed with the revived six diamond tricks and dummy's two aces, making an overtrick.

What were South's other good moves? When the dummy came down, he didn't worry about six diamonds making with a major-suit lead. He concentrated on three no-trump. Also, he decided on his line of play before calling for a card from the board. Smoothness of tempo at trick one was vital so as not to give the game away.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0