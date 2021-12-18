One bad split begets a good split

Hugh MacLeod, a cartoonist, wrote, "The creative person basically has two kinds of jobs: One is the sexy, creative kind. Second is the kind that pays the bills."

In today's deal, South was in a sexy slam that would pay some bills if it made.

Against six hearts, West led a trump. South won with dummy's 10 and played a club to his queen. West won and led his second trump, East following suit. How did declarer continue?

After West's weak jump overcall, if North had bid three hearts, that would have shown the values for a single raise. His jump to game indicated game-invitational strength. A three-spade cue-bid would have promised game-forcing power. Yes, that North hand had only seven losers, which is the normal number for a game-force. However, despite the void, with only 7 high-card points and such weak trumps, North sensibly pulled in one notch.

South started with 11 tricks: one spade, five hearts, two diamonds, one club and two spade ruffs on the board. From where would he get another winner?

The logical place was in clubs. If they were splitting 4-3, the club eight could be ruffed good. So, at trick four, declarer trumped a spade. He cashed the club king, discarding a diamond, and ruffed a club in his hand. West's spade discard was a blow. However, South realized that West had presumably started with 6=2=3=2 distribution. Declarer cashed his diamond king, played a diamond to the ace and ruffed a diamond -- bingo! After another spade ruff, South threw his spade queen on the high diamond seven.

