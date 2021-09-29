On wrong side of history

WASHINGTON -- After George Floyd was murdered and the nation exploded in outrage, Republicans made a show of pretending to be committed to meaningful police reform. Some of us suspected this was a gush of crocodile tears. This past week, regrettably, proved we were right.

The announcement Wednesday that attempts to craft a bipartisan reform bill had failed, following more than a year of talks, came as no surprise. The nation may indeed be ready for a genuine reckoning on race and policing, but the GOP -- under the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the malign influence of former president Donald Trump -- clearly is not.

The Republicans chose as their lead negotiator Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only African American GOP senator. Scott has spoken with some eloquence about his own mistreatment by police. At times I've entertained the possibility that he might actually be sincere in wanting to get a reform bill passed. The cynical and misleading statement he released Wednesday, however, disabused me of any such notion.

"Despite having plenty of agreement, Democrats said no because they could not let go of their push to defund our law enforcement," Scott claimed. That is a lie.