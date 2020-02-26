ON THE SIDELINES

Former college volleyball
coaches in S.C. file lawsuits
against CSU, USC Upstate
Former women's volleyball coaches say they were punished for raising concerns about unequal treatment of female athletes and coaches at two South Carolina universities.
The allegations are outlined in federal lawsuits filed this month in U.S. District Court.
In one case, former Charleston Southern University head coach Christine Mooberry was told she was being terminated during a February 2019 meeting. She was pregnant and had a 1-year-old child at the time, and her pregnancy and children were a topic of discussion at the meeting where she was let go, her lawsuit states.
The athletic director “told her that it was hard to have small children and coach at that level and that she should consider coaching high school instead," Mooberry states in the lawsuit. She was then replaced by a male coach, according to the suit.
Charleston Southern said the school doesn't comment on pending lawsuits and had not seen the suit, school spokeswoman Jenna Johnson said in an email.
The other case involves Jennifer Calloway, who was the longtime head coach at the University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg. She says she was sexually harassed by a school official and her contract wasn't renewed.
The university “chose to fire a great coach because she advocated for gender equality on behalf of herself, her program, and her student athletes, in an effort to silence her and others who might bring concerns forward," Calloway's lawyer wrote in the complaint.
The university, a campus of the University of South Carolina System, didn't respond to requests for comment this week.
In each case, lawyers say the women's volleyball program received far fewer resources than men's teams, and that volleyball was perceived as a lesser sport.
Five-time major champ
Sharapova retires at 32
Maria Sharapova was a transcendent star in tennis from the time she was a teenager, someone whose grit and groundstrokes earned her a career Grand Slam and whose off-court success included millions of dollars more in endorsement deals than prize money.
And yet Sharapova walked away from her sport rather quietly Wednesday at the age of 32, ending a career that featured five major championships, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a 15-month doping ban and plenty of problems with her right shoulder.
There was no goodbye tournament, no last moment in the spotlight for someone so used to garnering so much attention for so long with or without a racket in hand.
"I've been pretty good in the past, balancing my time with my sponsors with my tennis because I know my priority. At the end of the day, what I love doing is competing, and that's where my heart is at: on center court," Sharapova said in a 2006 interview before that year's U.S. Open.
Tebow to play for
Philippines in WBC
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is set to swing into action for a new team.
The New York Mets minor league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will play for the Philippines next month in the World Baseball Classic.
Tebow was born in the Philippines in 1987 when his parents were serving as missionaries in the country. The family moved to Florida when he was 3 years old.
“I'm kind of excited about it,” Tebow said Wednesday. “I think it's cool.”
On Tuesday, Tebow homered in a spring training game against Detroit. He's spent parts of four seasons in the minors with the Mets, and hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.
Tebow won two national championships at Florida, then played in the NFL with Denver and the New York Jets.
Tebow said Mets management supported his upcoming stint in the WBC. The Philippines will play in a qualifying tournament March 20-25 in Tucson, Arizona, with teams from Panama, New Zealand, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Spain.
Mitchell in more of
a spotlight at this
Year's Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — They know who Keith Mitchell is now at PGA National. That’s progress.
It was much different a year ago at the Honda Classic. It was the relative unknown who emerged as the winner on a leaderboard where Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler were closest to Mitchell and past major champions like Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk and Lucas Glover were hovering not far from the top.
The Honda was Mitchell’s first career win, a breakthrough moment for the now-28-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and he’s back at PGA National this week — with people shouting his name as he walks by — with hopes of defending the title.
“The crazy part is, you know, a couple of years ago I didn't have a PGA Tour card and now I'm playing in the Masters against the best players in the world,” Mitchell said. “I mean, yes, it's what your dream, what your goal is, but it means you just have to work that much harder and do that much more.”
He has kept a sense of perspective and a sense of humor.
The NBC broadcast referred to him as “Kevin” Mitchell as he walked up the 18th fairway in the final round a year ago, at that moment tied for the lead with Koepka at 8 under. The Palm Beach Post, the newspaper based closest to PGA National, ran “No-Name Champion” as its banner headline the day after the Honda. Mitchell had the good sense to understand that the paper meant no disrespect.
Besides, he pointed out, the $1,224,000 winner’s check — which he clinched with a birdie on the par-5 finishing hole, a putt that left him one shot clear of Koepka and Fowler — was made out to the right name.
Koepka, the world’s No. 3 player and reigning PGA Championship winner, is back in the field this week. So are two of the three other current major-title holders, U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and British Open champion Shane Lowry. The only exception is Masters winner Tiger Woods, who again is sitting out his hometown event.