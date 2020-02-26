ON THE SIDELINES

Tebow said Mets management supported his upcoming stint in the WBC. The Philippines will play in a qualifying tournament March 20-25 in Tucson, Arizona, with teams from Panama, New Zealand, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Spain.

Mitchell in more of

a spotlight at this

Year's Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — They know who Keith Mitchell is now at PGA National. That’s progress.

It was much different a year ago at the Honda Classic. It was the relative unknown who emerged as the winner on a leaderboard where Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler were closest to Mitchell and past major champions like Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk and Lucas Glover were hovering not far from the top.

The Honda was Mitchell’s first career win, a breakthrough moment for the now-28-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and he’s back at PGA National this week — with people shouting his name as he walks by — with hopes of defending the title.