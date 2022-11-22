ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee QB done for season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina. Tennessee announced Hooker had a torn ACL and thanked the fifth-year senior transfer from Virginia Tech for being part of the Volunteers’ resurgence. He has thrown 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season.

Heupel declines to address Banks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers’ loss at South Carolina when asked if the defender had an altercation with a teammate or was suspended. Heupel said they anticipate Banks being with them this week. Heupel said “as far as what transpired and those type of things” Banks was not available for the loss that ended Tennessee’s hopes of its first College Football Playoff berth.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AP Top 25: UNC and Houston are 1-2

Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week. The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot. Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win Continental Tire Main Event. North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983.

NFL

Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15.

The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.

Chargers’ Mike Williams injures ankle again

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike Williams’ return to the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup ended up being brief.

The sixth-year receiver, and former Lake Marion Gator, reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right sideline. The original injury, which caused him to miss two games, happened during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23.

Williams came into the game leading the Chargers in receiving yards (495).

NBA

Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. Irving sought to keep the focus on basketball after a victory over Memphis on Sunday night. He didn’t want to speak about demonstrators outside the arena, or possible legal action against the Nets