WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU's Reese unapologetic over gestures

DALLAS — LSU's Angel Reese isn't apologizing over gestures toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark late in the Tigers' 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game. Reese waved her hand in front of her face, then later pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming. The “Bayou Barbie” has social media buzzing with comments supporting her for trash talk that's just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory. Reese says nobody makes an issue “when other people do it.” Clark says she was focused on the handshake line and didn't see any of the gestures.