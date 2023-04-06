GOLF

European tour wins case with LIV Golf

An independent tribunal has ruled that the European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission. An appeal panel at Sport Resolutions found that players including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood committed “serious breaches” of the European tour code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year despite requests to be released having been refused. The ruling allows the European tour to impose fines of $125,000 on players competing in the rival league without a conflicting events release.

Garcia chastises Masters media

Sergio Garcia is tired of talking about the LIV-PGA Tour feud. After opening the Masters with a 2-over 74, Garcia shot back at reporters who asked if this felt like a normal event with all that’s going on away from the course. Garcia called it “totally normal” and claimed the media is ”making a big deal out of this." Garcia was among 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV tour taking part in the first major of the year, The number quickly dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after playing only nine holes.

NASCAR

Hendrick drivers Bowman, Byron penalized

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR had penalized points leader Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for violations found in the post-race inspections at Richmond last week. Bowman and Byron's teams were penalized 60 points and five playoff points each. Also, their crew chiefs were suspended for two races, starting after this Sunday's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR says it found violations in the greenhouse area of the windshield and windows. Bowman fell from first to seventh in the points standings while Byron slid to 14th. Hendrick Motorsports said it will determine its next move after Bristol.

MLB

Braves recall rookie Shuster, will pitch Friday

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. It’s a quick opportunity for redemption after Shuster gave up four runs in the first inning of his debut in a 4-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. The Nationals’ first six batters reached base and Shuster trailed 3-0 before recording an out. Shuster issued five walks while allowing six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday. The Braves placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.